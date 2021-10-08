Banco de Sabadell S.A Acquires 41,163 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 216.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,163 shares during the period. CSX accounts for 1.3% of Banco de Sabadell S.A’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,291,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,976,237,000 after acquiring an additional 124,203,149 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 191.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,288,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,564,624,000 after purchasing an additional 93,442,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 201.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,552,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,169,571,000 after purchasing an additional 24,415,872 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 188.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,666,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $791,313,000 after purchasing an additional 16,123,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 199.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,121,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $773,815,000 after purchasing an additional 16,055,096 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSX alerts:

In related news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $5,102,989.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 314,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,946,605.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $1,150,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 291,487 shares of company stock worth $9,367,739. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $20.67 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.53.

Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.48. The company had a trading volume of 315,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,165,335. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $25.13 and a 52-week high of $34.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $73.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. CSX had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. CSX’s payout ratio is 30.33%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.