Banco de Sabadell S.A Boosts Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Camden National Bank grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after acquiring an additional 67,659 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 12.1% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,370,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,651,000 after acquiring an additional 148,382 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 11,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 71,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,391,000 after buying an additional 38,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $349,944.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,612. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $1,024,693.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at $7,159,195.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.25.

Shares of NEE traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,848,684. The stock has a market cap of $157.74 billion, a PE ratio of 50.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.33 and a 52 week high of $87.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.70.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

