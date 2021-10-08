Banco de Sabadell S.A Buys 268 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,782 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises approximately 1.5% of Banco de Sabadell S.A’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 218.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 124.0% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 588.9% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVGO. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.52.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $493.49 per share, with a total value of $74,516.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $489.54 per share, for a total transaction of $74,410.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,271 shares of company stock valued at $12,692,042. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $0.78 on Friday, hitting $493.14. 20,457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,782,913. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $344.42 and a 52 week high of $510.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $490.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $474.96. The company has a market cap of $202.99 billion, a PE ratio of 36.64, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.92.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

