Banco de Sabadell S.A Cuts Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Banco de Sabadell S.A trimmed its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 79.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,339 shares during the quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First City Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 8,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 121.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,495,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,107,000 after buying an additional 26,963 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,051,000. Institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PEP. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.86.

PepsiCo stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $155.79. 165,934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,927,941. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $155.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $215.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $128.32 and a one year high of $159.63.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.90%.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

