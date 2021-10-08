Banco de Sabadell S.A Grows Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the quarter. L3Harris Technologies makes up approximately 1.4% of Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 258.3% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.19, for a total transaction of $19,518,278.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 2,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.36, for a total value of $636,867.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,259,576.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 455,771 shares of company stock valued at $104,958,840. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

LHX traded up $2.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $232.93. The company had a trading volume of 16,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,189. The stock has a market cap of $46.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.05. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.09 and a 52 week high of $235.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 8.17%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.17%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LHX shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.69.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

