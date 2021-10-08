Banco de Sabadell S.A Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Banco de Sabadell S.A reduced its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,276 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 45,846 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Saturna Capital CORP grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.8% during the second quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 10,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 11.0% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 878 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 2.8% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 4,123 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,715 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,685,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.7% during the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,396 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Shares of ROST traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $108.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,960,325. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.68 and a twelve month high of $134.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.57 and a 200-day moving average of $121.67.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 45.58%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 97.44%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ROST. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.50.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.