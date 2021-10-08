Banco de Sabadell S.A Has $2.01 Million Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Banco de Sabadell S.A cut its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,440 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up about 1.3% of Banco de Sabadell S.A’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First City Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at $232,000. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 16.4% during the second quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 3,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in PayPal by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 217,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $63,293,000 after buying an additional 4,458 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 15.5% during the second quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,931 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its holdings in PayPal by 1.7% during the second quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 66,403 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $19,355,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.92.

In other PayPal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,314 shares of company stock worth $11,463,923. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $261.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,406,572. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.25, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $275.90 and a 200-day moving average of $271.57. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.81 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

