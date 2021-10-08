Banco de Sabadell S.A Has $4.72 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Banco de Sabadell S.A lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,632 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 3.1% of Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 53 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,350.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,884.67.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $8.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,792.82. The stock had a trading volume of 57,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,902. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,786.78 and its 200 day moving average is $2,506.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,465.45 and a twelve month high of $2,925.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

