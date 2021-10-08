Banco de Sabadell S.A Has $5.13 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Banco de Sabadell S.A reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 75,635 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 3.4% of Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Financial Avengers Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. 69.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $170.14. 409,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,584,151. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $95.24 and a one year high of $171.51. The company has a market capitalization of $508.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $159.12 and a 200 day moving average of $157.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 45.05%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays set a $187.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

