Banco de Sabadell S.A Purchases 610 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for about 1.4% of Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $195.49. 63,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,187,128. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $141.33 and a twelve month high of $200.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $191.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.91. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.34%.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. Longbow Research lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.27.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

