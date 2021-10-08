Banco de Sabadell S.A Purchases 891 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,023 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rench Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.1% in the second quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 46,535 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,776,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 6,404.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,619 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 78,395 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.1% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,449,742 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $179,957,000 after purchasing an additional 57,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.2% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 201,299 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $24,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Citigroup reissued a “focus list” rating and issued a $153.00 price target (up previously from $143.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.18.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total transaction of $6,812,481.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 143,922 shares of company stock worth $18,906,460 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MDT traded down $1.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $125.56. The company had a trading volume of 86,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,340,930. The company has a market capitalization of $168.74 billion, a PE ratio of 44.35, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $98.94 and a one year high of $135.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $130.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

