Banco de Sabadell S.A Reduces Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Banco de Sabadell S.A lessened its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 73.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,476 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 45,050 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for 1.9% of Banco de Sabadell S.A’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $177.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,541,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $322.41 billion, a PE ratio of 291.33, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.42. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $117.23 and a 1 year high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.08.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.