Banco de Sabadell S.A Sells 165,690 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Banco de Sabadell S.A trimmed its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 87.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,690 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KO traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $54.16. 332,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,713,861. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.62 and a 200-day moving average of $54.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $47.30 and a 52 week high of $57.56. The stock has a market cap of $233.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 86.15%.

Several analysts recently commented on KO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Argus boosted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

In other The Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,026,343.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $1,124,971.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 196,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,116,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,864,107 over the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

