Banco de Sabadell S.A Sells 21,986 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Banco de Sabadell S.A decreased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,532 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 21,986 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 1.8% of Banco de Sabadell S.A’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,496 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 11,494 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 35.2% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,068,205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $152,678,000 after purchasing an additional 278,297 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 32.1% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 172,369 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $24,637,000 after buying an additional 41,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 16,649.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 117,082 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 116,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QCOM. Mizuho upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.62.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $126.72. 263,833 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,753,725. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.79. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $121.05 and a one year high of $167.94. The company has a market cap of $142.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.44%.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

