Banco de Sabadell S.A Sells 221,936 Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Banco de Sabadell S.A lowered its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) by 93.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221,936 shares during the quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A owned 0.09% of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 658.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $288,000.

IYC traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 576 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,296. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.55. iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF has a 12 month low of $60.16 and a 12 month high of $80.49.

