Banco de Sabadell S.A Sells 31,789 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Banco de Sabadell S.A cut its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,789 shares during the quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.53.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded up $1.66 on Friday, reaching $234.84. 71,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,485,806. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $249.32 and its 200-day moving average is $221.82. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $275.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $225.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.09, for a total transaction of $767,697.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,874,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,813,079,151.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 509,871 shares of company stock valued at $132,288,179. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

