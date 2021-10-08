Banco de Sabadell S.A Sells 6,977 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Banco de Sabadell S.A reduced its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 35.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,977 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth about $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth about $67,000. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PG traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $141.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,864,258. The stock has a market cap of $343.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $147.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.30.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

Several brokerages have commented on PG. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.79.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total transaction of $2,904,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,913,518.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 22,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.75, for a total transaction of $3,189,606.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,466 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,021.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 748,024 shares of company stock valued at $106,760,698 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

