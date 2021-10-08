Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Declares $0.06 Semi-annual Dividend

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) announced a semi-annual dividend on Friday, October 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0563 per share by the bank on Friday, November 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th.

Banco Santander has a payout ratio of 6.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Banco Santander to earn $0.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.03 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.3%.

Shares of NYSE:SAN traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.88. 3,539,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,500,919. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.76. Banco Santander has a 52-week low of $1.84 and a 52-week high of $4.38. The stock has a market cap of $67.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.32.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Banco Santander had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Banco Santander will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 20th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.10 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Banco Santander to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.58.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Banco Santander stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,817,503 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,021 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $11,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

