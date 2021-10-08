Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 677,504 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,072 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $2,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Banco Santander by 29,705.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,852,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842,846 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Banco Santander during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 36,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 9,954 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,530,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. 1.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAN stock opened at $3.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.32. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 12 month low of $1.84 and a 12 month high of $4.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.76.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 7.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.10 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Banco Santander to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Banco Santander currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.58.

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

