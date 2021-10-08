Band Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $303.11 Million (BAND)

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 8th. One Band Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $8.61 or 0.00015636 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded up 11.9% against the dollar. Band Protocol has a market capitalization of $303.11 million and approximately $51.22 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00048739 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.04 or 0.00225186 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.31 or 0.00102229 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00012221 BTC.

About Band Protocol

BAND is a coin. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,191,821 coins. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol . The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

Band Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Band Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Band Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

