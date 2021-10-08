Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $124.10 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) will report sales of $124.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bandwidth’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $124.50 million and the lowest is $123.58 million. Bandwidth posted sales of $84.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 46.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bandwidth will report full-year sales of $485.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $484.79 million to $486.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $578.10 million, with estimates ranging from $569.67 million to $594.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bandwidth.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $120.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.51 million. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 7.99%.

BAND has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. initiated coverage on Bandwidth in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Bandwidth from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. began coverage on Bandwidth in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Bandwidth in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Bandwidth from $227.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.77.

BAND stock opened at $82.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Bandwidth has a 52-week low of $81.33 and a 52-week high of $198.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -58.61, a P/E/G ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 0.50.

In other news, Director John C. Murdock sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $31,000.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,592,963.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Morken sold 358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total value of $31,106.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,124 shares of company stock valued at $107,963. Insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAND. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 377.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bandwidth (BAND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.