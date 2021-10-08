Bangkok Bank Public (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) Trading Down 0.2%

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) shares were down 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $17.54 and last traded at $17.98. Approximately 1,521 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 1,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.01.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BKKLY shares. Macquarie downgraded shares of Bangkok Bank Public from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. DBS Vickers raised shares of Bangkok Bank Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.07 and its 200-day moving average is $18.25.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.5547 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a yield of 3.15%. This is a boost from Bangkok Bank Public’s previous dividend of $0.41.

Bangkok Bank Public Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BKKLY)

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited provides various commercial banking products and services primarily in Thailand. The company operates through Domestic Banking, International Banking, Investment Banking, and Others segments. It offers various personal banking products and services, including savings, current, fixed deposit, foreign currency, and other accounts; home, personal, and other loans; mutual funds; investments products and services, such as bonds and debentures, as well as securities brokerage services; life and non-life bancassurance products; payment, funds transfer, currency exchange, and SMS services; debit, credit, purchasing, and prepaid cards; and phone and Internet banking, mobile banking, ATMs, and other services.

