Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by Banco de Sabadell S.A

Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises approximately 2.0% of Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BAC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.42.

BAC traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $44.41. 1,142,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,586,723. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.58. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $23.12 and a 52-week high of $44.87. The company has a market cap of $373.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 44.92%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

