Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 467,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,750 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for approximately 1.0% of Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $19,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 23.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 438,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,974,000 after purchasing an additional 82,629 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.3% in the first quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 23,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 5.7% in the first quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 38,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 25,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,243,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,586,723. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $23.12 and a 1-year high of $44.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.07 and a 200 day moving average of $40.58. The company has a market capitalization of $373.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.92%.

Several analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price target on the stock. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.42.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

