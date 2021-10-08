Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,451 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.13% of Atmos Energy worth $16,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 14,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,424,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,891,000 after purchasing an additional 170,997 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,903,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $375,194,000 after purchasing an additional 19,477 shares during the last quarter. 83.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $89.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.06. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $84.59 and a 1 year high of $104.99.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $605.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.73 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 6th. Argus downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Atmos Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.25.

In related news, SVP J Matt Robbins sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total transaction of $455,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

