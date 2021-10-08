Bank of Montreal Can Buys 502,691 Shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) by 44,803.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 503,813 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 502,691 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 1.09% of Radware worth $15,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Radware during the 2nd quarter valued at $831,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Radware by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,081,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $125,614,000 after purchasing an additional 894,867 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Radware by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 19,614 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Radware during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Radware by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,106,424 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,055,000 after purchasing an additional 11,005 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Radware from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Colliers Securities upgraded Radware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Radware from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Radware currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.40.

RDWR stock opened at $34.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.89. Radware Ltd. has a 1 year low of $21.66 and a 1 year high of $39.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.81.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. Radware had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $69.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.15 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Radware Ltd. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

