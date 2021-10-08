Bank of Montreal Can Buys 78,764 Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) by 32.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,764 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 1.47% of MarineMax worth $15,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in MarineMax by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 11,833 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in MarineMax by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 12,529 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in MarineMax by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in MarineMax by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,995 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MarineMax by 131.0% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 32,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 18,530 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HZO. Zacks Investment Research cut MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on MarineMax from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $57.00) on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.83.

HZO stock opened at $50.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.75. MarineMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.54 and a fifty-two week high of $70.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.99.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $666.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.99 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 7.39%. MarineMax’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that MarineMax, Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

