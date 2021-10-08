Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Stock Holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,167 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.36% of Grand Canyon Education worth $14,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 4.8% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Bell Bank grew its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 15,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 3.5% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 3.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOPE stock opened at $88.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.64 and a twelve month high of $115.96.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The firm had revenue of $201.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.46 million. Equities research analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on LOPE. TheStreet downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Grand Canyon Education presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.00.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

