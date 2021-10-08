Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stock Holdings in RH (NYSE:RH)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) by 501.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,912 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.10% of RH worth $14,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RH in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RH in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RH in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 17.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of RH in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RH. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of RH from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of RH from $660.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of RH from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of RH from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $730.33.

RH opened at $652.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. RH has a 52-week low of $330.64 and a 52-week high of $744.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $685.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $660.80. The company has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.49.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $8.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.90. RH had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 131.27%. The company had revenue of $989.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.90 earnings per share. RH’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that RH will post 25.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

