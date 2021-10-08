Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stock Holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 490.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 714,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 593,804 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 1.28% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals worth $14,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,850,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,794,000 after purchasing an additional 531,066 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,092,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,504,000 after buying an additional 507,383 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 754,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,332,000 after buying an additional 341,970 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,033,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,699,000 after buying an additional 218,673 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1,062.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 192,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after buying an additional 176,334 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $18.03 on Friday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.99 and a 1 year high of $21.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.60. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 0.52.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The company had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

In related news, insider Aranthan Jones II sold 16,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total value of $277,427.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen Ray Mitchell sold 19,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $319,884.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,963 shares of company stock valued at $837,220 over the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

