Bank of Montreal Can Has $13.69 Million Stock Holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,659 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,074 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.38% of Meritage Homes worth $13,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,073 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 676,178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,614,000 after purchasing an additional 54,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total transaction of $100,406.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTH opened at $98.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.71. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12-month low of $78.00 and a 12-month high of $120.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.14.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 23.24%. Equities analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 18.96 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MTH shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meritage Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.67.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

