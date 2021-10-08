Bank of Montreal Can Has $14.25 Million Position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.21% of Columbia Sportswear worth $14,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLM. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 32.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 18.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,908 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,081,000 after purchasing an additional 16,515 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 34.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 187.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 22.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,353 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $97.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.83. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $73.11 and a fifty-two week high of $114.98.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $566.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.02 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 14.00%. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.77) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.20%.

In related news, EVP Lisa Kulok sold 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total value of $54,143.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on COLM. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Columbia Sportswear currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.00.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

