Bank of Montreal Can Has $14.93 Million Stock Holdings in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 4,798.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,196 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,028 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.28% of Everbridge worth $14,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EVBG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Everbridge by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Everbridge by 3,818.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Everbridge by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Everbridge by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Everbridge by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Shares of Everbridge stock opened at $147.20 on Friday. Everbridge, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.17 and a 12-month high of $178.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.93 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.15 and its 200-day moving average is $136.31.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.26. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 33.07%. The company had revenue of $86.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EVBG. Raymond James upped their price target on Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stephens upped their price target on Everbridge from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Everbridge from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Everbridge has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.90.

In other Everbridge news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.24, for a total transaction of $72,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total value of $104,253.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,557 shares of company stock worth $4,111,530. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.