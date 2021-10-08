Bank of Montreal Can Has $14.93 Million Stock Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 847,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,091 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.12% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $14,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HST. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 31.2% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 39,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 9,454 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 77.8% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 301,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after buying an additional 131,863 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 16.3% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 5.9% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 284,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after buying an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 161.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HST opened at $16.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 18.81 and a current ratio of 18.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.83. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $18.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of -19.61 and a beta of 1.39.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 9.38%. Equities research analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HST shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, June 18th. Truist raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Argus raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Truist Securities raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.19.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

