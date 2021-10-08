Bank of Montreal Can Has $14.94 Million Holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 506.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 473,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 395,497 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in HSBC were worth $14,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in HSBC by 12.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,748,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,458,000 after purchasing an additional 199,668 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in HSBC by 2.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,232,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,184,000 after purchasing an additional 76,892 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in HSBC in the first quarter valued at about $328,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in HSBC by 78.6% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 24,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in HSBC by 4.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 438,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,787,000 after purchasing an additional 20,157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Get HSBC alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HSBC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded HSBC from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group upgraded HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upgraded HSBC from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HSBC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $28.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.90. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $19.02 and a 52 week high of $32.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.59.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85. The company had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.55 billion. HSBC had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 18.68%. Research analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. HSBC’s payout ratio is 114.74%.

HSBC Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.