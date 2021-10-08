Bank of Montreal Can Has $15.28 Million Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 33.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 387,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,325 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.15% of DXC Technology worth $15,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DXC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 147.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,517,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,999,000 after buying an additional 4,479,808 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,344,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,811,000. Archon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $28,837,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,981,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,109,000 after purchasing an additional 852,483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DXC opened at $34.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.44. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $16.88 and a 1-year high of $44.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.23.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 1,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.99 per share, for a total transaction of $48,983.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 9,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.86 per share, with a total value of $369,752.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,780,060.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 17,791 shares of company stock valued at $684,089 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Moffett Nathanson cut DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America raised DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on DXC Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DXC Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.31.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

