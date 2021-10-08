Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,992 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.07% of Cincinnati Financial worth $13,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CINF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 50.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,104,000 after purchasing an additional 63,125 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 20.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,277,000 after purchasing an additional 11,906 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter valued at $233,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 128.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 66.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CINF shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.00.

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $118.87 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $69.92 and a twelve month high of $125.67. The company has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.80. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 30.25%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.83%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

