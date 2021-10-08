Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stock Position in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 357,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,760 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 1.89% of Turning Point Brands worth $15,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Turning Point Brands by 270.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Turning Point Brands by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Turning Point Brands by 231.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Turning Point Brands by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Turning Point Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

TPB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Turning Point Brands from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of NYSE:TPB opened at $48.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $908.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.54. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.37 and a 1-year high of $61.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 4.70.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 51.99%. The business had revenue of $122.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.83%.

In related news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 818,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $41,431,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Turning Point Brands Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc provides tobacco products. It operates through following segments: Smokeless products, Smoking products and NewGen products. The Smokeless products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff and contracts for and markets chewing tobacco products. The Smoking products segment imports and markets cigarette papers, tubes, finished cigars, NYO cigar tobaccos and cigar wraps and processes, packages and markets pipe tobaccos.

