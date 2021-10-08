Bank of Montreal Can Lowers Holdings in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 332,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,579 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 1.15% of Golden Entertainment worth $14,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hill Path Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 255.8% during the 1st quarter. Hill Path Capital LP now owns 1,311,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,141,000 after acquiring an additional 943,200 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 1,513.2% during the 2nd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 189,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,492,000 after acquiring an additional 177,800 shares in the last quarter. 1060 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $3,497,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,610,000. Finally, Potrero Capital Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $2,955,000. 55.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GDEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Golden Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

GDEN opened at $51.46 on Friday. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.25 and a twelve month high of $54.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.67. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 2.90.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $2.28. The company had revenue of $292.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.67 million. Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 39.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Anthony A. Marnell III sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total transaction of $790,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Stephen Arcana sold 18,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $992,274.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 260,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,806,547.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,580 shares of company stock valued at $2,863,363. 41.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

