Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 20,016 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,654 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,016 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.18% of Arrow Electronics worth $14,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 303.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 44.1% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 51.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 137.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the second quarter worth $106,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARW opened at $117.26 on Friday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.46 and a fifty-two week high of $124.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.84. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.38. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 4,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.47, for a total value of $483,858.93. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,950.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 9,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.34, for a total transaction of $1,154,256.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,929 shares of company stock worth $4,331,764 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

