Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 23,252 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 166,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,252 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.30% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $14,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 14,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 80,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,226,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSM opened at $83.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.97 and a 1-year high of $96.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.12 and its 200 day moving average is $88.03.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $866.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.61 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 6.44%. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Stephens raised MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Loop Capital began coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.50.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking, and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

