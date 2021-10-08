Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 39,199 Shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,199 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.30% of Crane worth $16,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Crane by 31.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,809,000 after acquiring an additional 41,673 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Crane by 40.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Crane by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,086 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Crane by 3.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,797 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Crane by 21.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,234 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crane to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.15 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of Crane in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Crane in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crane presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.23.

Shares of NYSE:CR opened at $96.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Crane Co. has a 12-month low of $49.05 and a 12-month high of $104.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.16 and its 200 day moving average is $94.88.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $796.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.45 million. Crane had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 11.33%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crane Co. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Crane’s payout ratio is 44.79%.

In other Crane news, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $51,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.01, for a total value of $490,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $1,297,468. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Crane

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

