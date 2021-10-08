Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 47,203 Shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,813 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,203 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.68% of InterDigital worth $15,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 9.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,019,153 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $64,746,000 after purchasing an additional 85,392 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 21.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 121,459 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,706,000 after purchasing an additional 21,339 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in InterDigital by 118.9% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,355 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 14,314 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in InterDigital by 290.7% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 289,208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $18,350,000 after acquiring an additional 215,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in InterDigital by 30.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,152 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on IDCC shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered InterDigital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $68.62 on Friday. InterDigital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.37 and a 1 year high of $85.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 72.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.94.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.30. InterDigital had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $87.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that InterDigital, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.22%.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

