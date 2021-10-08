Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 54,481 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 22.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,481 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.44% of PotlatchDeltic worth $15,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 406.4% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 457.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. 82.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PCH opened at $51.94 on Friday. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.06 and a fifty-two week high of $65.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.28.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 34.43% and a return on equity of 35.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.78%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PotlatchDeltic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

PotlatchDeltic Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

