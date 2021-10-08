Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 78,634 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 78,634 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.13% of Lamb Weston worth $15,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 187.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

NYSE:LW opened at $58.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.18 and a twelve month high of $86.41.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $984.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 75.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.52%.

LW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.17.

In other news, Director William G. Jurgensen bought 2,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.65 per share, for a total transaction of $147,666.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

See Also: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.