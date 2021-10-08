Bank of Montreal Can Raises Holdings in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 271,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,080 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 1.06% of ArcBest worth $15,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ArcBest during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in ArcBest during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in ArcBest by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in ArcBest during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in ArcBest by 4,650.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

ARCB stock opened at $88.62 on Friday. ArcBest Co. has a twelve month low of $29.02 and a twelve month high of $93.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.11 and a 200 day moving average of $69.34.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.34. ArcBest had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $949.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.98 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ArcBest Co. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.91%.

A number of research analysts have commented on ARCB shares. Cowen upped their price target on ArcBest from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on ArcBest from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist Securities upped their price target on ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ArcBest from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist increased their target price on ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ArcBest currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.92.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

