Bank of Montreal Can Raises Holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) by 2,759.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 296,677 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 286,300 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in CRH were worth $15,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRH. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in CRH by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 819 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CRH by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 733 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CRH by 116.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CRH during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in CRH during the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Institutional investors own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CRH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.39.

CRH stock opened at $47.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 1.04. CRH plc has a 1 year low of $33.57 and a 1 year high of $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.97.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.39%.

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

