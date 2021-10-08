Bank of Montreal Can Raises Holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 161.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,033 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.12% of Guardant Health worth $14,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,525,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,235,000 after buying an additional 121,224 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,637,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,613,000 after buying an additional 567,042 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,308,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,416,000 after buying an additional 242,682 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,018,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,117,000 after buying an additional 899,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,811,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,478,000 after buying an additional 191,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.78, for a total value of $640,334.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,802 shares of company stock valued at $1,817,488. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GH. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet raised Guardant Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James began coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

Shares of GH stock opened at $111.59 on Friday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.66 and a 12-month high of $181.07. The company has a current ratio of 19.57, a quick ratio of 19.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.60 and a beta of 0.51.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $92.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.63 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 37.35% and a negative net margin of 116.99%. As a group, research analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guardant Health Profile

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

