Bank of Montreal Can Raises Holdings in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 459,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,634 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 1.43% of i3 Verticals worth $14,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IIIV. Friess Associates LLC purchased a new stake in i3 Verticals during the 1st quarter valued at $3,876,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in i3 Verticals by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,351,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,074,000 after purchasing an additional 106,819 shares during the last quarter. Second Curve Capital LLC purchased a new stake in i3 Verticals during the 1st quarter valued at $1,868,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in i3 Verticals during the 1st quarter valued at $1,745,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in i3 Verticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of i3 Verticals stock opened at $25.33 on Friday. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a one year low of $20.25 and a one year high of $35.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.33 and its 200 day moving average is $30.12. The stock has a market cap of $815.83 million, a P/E ratio of -74.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $60.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.21 million. Analysts predict that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

IIIV has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded i3 Verticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on i3 Verticals in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, i3 Verticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software and Payments, and Others.

