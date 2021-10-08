Bank of Montreal Can Sells 15,255 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,255 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.19% of Capri worth $15,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CPRI. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Capri in the first quarter worth about $216,192,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Capri by 12.9% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,736,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,551,000 after acquiring an additional 427,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Capri by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,804,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,024,000 after acquiring an additional 50,705 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Capri by 185.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,621,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Capri by 40.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,363,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,562,000 after acquiring an additional 676,006 shares in the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on CPRI shares. MKM Partners upgraded Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. boosted their target price on Capri from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Capri from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Capri from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Capri from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.76.

Shares of NYSE:CPRI opened at $50.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.51. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $20.17 and a 52 week high of $61.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.17 and a 200 day moving average of $54.03.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Capri had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 29.12%. Capri’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen F. Reitman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total transaction of $562,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Krista A. Mcdonough sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total transaction of $989,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

